Recall alert: Ford recalls 29K F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 29,000 F-150 Lightning BEV trucks. (Arcansél - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled more than 29,000 pickup trucks due to an issue related to the front upper control arm ball joint.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a nut may not have been tightened enough, so the upper control arm may come off the knuckle assembly.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles and is an expansion of the previous NHTSA recall 24V949.

Dealers will examine the upper control arm ball joint nut and replace the nut, the knuckle assembly or both, for free.

Owners will receive letters after June 9, but can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. The company’s recall number is 24S76.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!