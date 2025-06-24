Recall alert: Ford recalls 133K Lincoln Aviators; trim, window bars can fall off

FILE PHOTO: A Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid is offered for sale at a dealership on June 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Ford has recalled some Lincoln Aviator SUVs after it was found that some trim pieces can fall off. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ford has announced the recall of nearly 133,000 Lincoln Aviator SUVs because parts can fall off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may not have enough adhesive on them, allowing them to fall off the SUV.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2025 Aviators.

Dealers will replace the C-pillar appliques and window division bars for free.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue after July 28, with a second letter sent by Ford once the fix is available, the NHTSA said.

You can contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 for more information. The company’s recall number is 25S66.

