Recall alert: DR Power trimmer mowers recalled due to fire risk

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 42,800 walk-behind trimmers.

DR Power Equipment recalled more than 42,000 trimmer mowers over fire risk

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier walk-behind trimmer mowers because grass and debris can build up in the machines and ignite, creating fire and burn hazards that can cause serious injury or death.

The recall covers about 42,860 trimmer mowers sold in the United States and about 340 sold in Canada.

Officials said the recalled trimmer mowers are orange and black with the DR Power logo on top of the motor and on top of the frame above the cutter head.

The trimmer mowers also have labels that say “Premier” or “Pro” on the side of the frame. Model numbers appear on a label on the side of the product’s frame and the recall includes all serial numbers.

The recall affects the following models:

DR Trimmer Pilot 7.6 FPT DR MS, models T4X1076DMN, T4X1176DMN, T4X1176DMN-1

DR Trimmer Pilot 7.6 FPT DR MS Recon, models T4X1076DMNR, T4X1176DMNR

DR Trimmer Pilot 7.6 FPT DR MS SD, model T4X1076DMNSD

DR Trimmer Premier 7.6 FPT DR MS, model TR43076DMN

DR Trimmer Premier 7.6 FPT DR MS Recon, model TR43076DMNR

They were sold at ACE, TSC, Bomgaars, and other home improvement, hardware, and independent power equipment stores across the country and online from November 2022 to July 2026 for between $ 38 and $550.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled trimmer mowers right away and contact DR Power Equipment for a free repair kit.

Consumers who have concerns about installing the repair kit can contact DR Power Equipment to set up a free repair installation through an authorized dealer.

The company received 19 reports of the trimmer mowers catching fire, including two reports of minor injuries such as blisters on hands and feet.

DR Power Equipment can be reached at 800-854-3194 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at or through the compay’s website.

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