Recall alert: Cookware added to recall; may leach lead into food

More than a dozen pots and pans have been recalled because they may leach lead into the food you're cooking.

The FDA said the cookware is made of aluminum, brass and aluminum alloys, known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium. The items have been tested by the FDA and other state agencies and have been found to leach lead under conditions that mimic cooking food.

The following items have been recalled

Sonex Aluminum Pot, sold by Alanwar Food Corp. (Balady Foods)

IKM Aluminum Saucepan ( Aluminum Pan 2 Size Pouted Wooden Handle 9 ), sold by India Metro Hypermarket

Brass Tope, sold by India Metro Hypermarket

Aluminum Kadai Size 5, sold by India Metro Hypermarket

IKM 4-Quart Pital Brass Pot ( Brass Hammered Handi No 3), sold by India Cash and Carry

sold by India Cash and Carry Silver Horse Aluminum Coldero 28, sold by Punjab Supermarket & Halal Meats

Silver Horse Aluminum Degda 24, sold by Punjab Supermarket & Halal Meats

Silver Horse Aluminum Degda 20, sold by Punjab Supermarket & Halal Meats

Chef Milk Pan 24 cm, sold by Punjab Supermarket & Halal Meats

Aluminum Hammered Kadai Size 7, sold by Indian Supermarket

Brass Pot sold by Santos Agency

Dolphin Brand Aluminum Saucepan, sold by Al Monsoor Video Inc., doing business as Diya Handicrafts

2 qt Aluminum Saucepan Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., sold by Best Kitchen Supply, sold by Best Kitchen Supply

3 qt Aluminum Saucepan Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., sold by Best Kitchen Supply

Royal Kitchen Cookware Milk Pan-size 3, sold by Subzi Bazaar

Kadai/Karahi Tiger White, sold by Mannan Supermarket

Silver Horse Aluminum Mathar Kadai 26, sold by Patel Brothers

Silver Horse Aluminum Milk Pan 4, sold by Patel Brothers

JK Vallabhdas Aluminum Kadai India Bazaar #3, sold by INDIACO

The FDA said that if you have any of the recalled cookware, you should not use it and throw it away. Do not donate or refurbish it.

If you have concerns about being exposed to lead, you should contact your doctor.

Lead is toxic to people and can affect anyone. There is no safe level of exposure.

The agency said that young children, women of childbearing age, and women who are breastfeeding may be at higher risk of potential adverse effects from eating food cooked in the pans.

Low levels of lead exposure can affect children’s learning, IQ and behavior. Higher levels can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting or neurologic changes, according to the FDA.

