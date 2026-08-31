Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 844K Jeeps, Rams, more

Chromed Jeep car logo mounted at red SUV car hood, macro photo with soft selective focus
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Chrysler has announced the recall of vehicles. (Eugene Sergeev/evannovostro - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 844,000 vehicles made by Chrysler.

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The automaker recalled the vehicles because the rearview camera image may fail to display, increasing the risk of a crash, the agency said.

The following vehicles may be affected:

2026 model year:

  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Jeep Gladiator
  • Jeep Compass
  • Jeep Cherokee
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee L
  • Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  • Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
  • Ram Promaster
  • Ram Promaster EV
  • Ram 1500
  • Ram 2500
  • Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid
  • Chrysler Voyager

2026-2027

  • Chrysler Pacifica
  • Dodge Charger

The radio’s software will need to be updated either at a dealership or via an over-the-air update, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue this week. They can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 78D.

Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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