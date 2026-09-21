Recall alert: 97K Jeeps recalled, roof rack crossbars can come off

FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 97,349 Jeeps because of an issue with the SUV's roof rack.

Chrysler has recalled tens of thousands of Jeeps because the roof rack crossbars can detach.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the pivot bolts may not have been tightened correctly.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2022-2025 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023-2025 Jeep Wagoneer L

2023-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Dealers will replace the roof rack crossbar pivot bolts at no cost.

In all, 97,349 vehicles are subject to the recall.

Owners will receive two letters: the first after Oct. 8, alerting them to the problem, and a second once the repair is available.

Jeep owners can also call Chrysler for more information at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 81D.

The Jeeps’ vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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