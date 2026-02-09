Recall alert: 87K BMWs, Toyotas recalled; starter motor can cause fire

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA said that 87,000 BMWs and Toyotas have been recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said BMW has recalled more than 87,300 vehicles because of an issue with the starter motor.

The agency said the starter motor may overheat and cause a fire.

The following vehicles are being recalled:

2021-2023

Toyota Supra

4 Series (Coupe)

X4

2022-2023

2 Series Coupe

2021-2024

5 Series (xDrive)

4 Series (Convertible and xDrive Convertible)

3 Series

X3

2021-2022

Z4

2022-2024

4 Series (Gran Coupe)

The NHTSA said dealers will replace the starter for free. Owners will be alerted by mail after March 24 about the issue, but can call BMW at 800-525-7417 or Toyota at 800-331-4331 for more information.

©2026 Cox Media Group