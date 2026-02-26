Recall alert: 81K baby monitors recalled; pose fire hazard

The CPSC said 81,800 baby monitors were recalled due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of tens of thousands of baby monitors that the agency said pose a fire hazard.

The CPSC said the recall affects 81,800 Babysense Max View Baby Monitors, adding that the display or “parent” unit can overheat and/or spark when charging.

The monitor is model number VBM55. The parent unit is a 5.5″ HD 1080P monitor and that information is printed on the upper left side of the screen. The model number can be found on the back of the device.

They sold online on Amazon, Walmart and Babylist from January 2023 to December 2025 for between $90 and $180.

If you have the baby monitor, you should not use the display unit and contact Hisense for a free replacement.

For more information, you can reach the company by phone at 833-689-2652, by email or online.

