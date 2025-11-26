Recall alert: 81K adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon recalled

More than 81,000 adult bed rails have been recalled because they could trap someone between the mattress and the rail, which could become fatal.

The recall affects KingPavonini adult portable bed rails, sold on Amazon.

The following models are part of the recall:

  • BC-CBJ-X
  • BC-CBJ
  • BC-LDFS-X
  • LDFS-SSK
  • 04-BC-LDFS
  • BC-LDFS

They have white or black tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips and a black fabric pouch. Some have support legs and motion-sensor lights, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

They have “KingPavonini” written on the fabric cover and sold from June 2024 to May 2025 for between $30 and $85.

If you have the recalled bed rails, you should not use them and contact the company for a free replacement or a refund.

You will have to remove the device from the bed, disassemble it, write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the upper and lower rails, cut the storage bag and straps, write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product and take a picture of it, sending the photo to the company. Then you can dispose of the bed rail, the CPSC said.

For more information, call KingPavonini at 888-281-8150, or reach out by email or online.

