Recall alert: 6.3M cleaners recalled due to bacterial contamination

The CPSC announced the recall of 6.3 million bottles of cleaners.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of millions of bottles of cleaners because they could be contaminated with bacteria.

The cleaners, made by Clorox, were sold in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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The recall affects 6.3 million bottles of Scented Mistolin Dilutable Cleaners and Lestoil Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Cleaners, the agency said.

They may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an “environmental organism found widely in soil and water.” If someone with a weakened immune system or with an external medical device is exposed to the bacteria, they could develop a serious infection that would require medical treatment.

The recall only involves the cleaners sold in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with date codes starting with the prefix “PR01″ and a five-digit number between 25091 and 26168, meaning they were made between April 1, 2025, and June 17, 2026.

The following scents are part of the recall:

Mistolin Dilutable Cleaners

Alegra tu Día

Espíritu Play

Flores de Primavera

Fresco Despertar

Frescura de Lavanda

Frescura Tropical

Manzana y Canela

Pino y Especias

Sólo para Ti

Lestoil Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Cleaners

Energía del Yunque

Fuerza de Lavanda Tropical

Intenso Limón Boricua

Olas de Rincón

They were sold by Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and other retailers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for between $1.40 and $8, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled cleansers, do not use them and contact the company online for a refund. You’ll have to provide a photo of the UPC code and the date code printed on the side of the bottle.

For more information, contact Clorox Puerto Rico at 855-215-5439, by email or online.

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