Recall alert: 5.9M French Presses recalled

Millions of French Presses are being recalled. The glass carafe can break.

Coffee aficionados, check your kitchen. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of millions of French Presses.

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The agency said Bodum has recalled its French Press coffee makers with removable 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes.

The carafes can break if they’re damaged or cracked, including if you use a metal spoon to stir the coffee.

The recall affects the following models:

Bistro

Brazil

Caffettiera

Chambord

Crema

Java

Jesper

Kenya

They were sold nationwide by Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other home goods stores and coffee shops from 1974 to October 2026 for between $15 and $65.

There have been 70 reports of carafes breaking, with 48 reports of consumers being burned, the CPSC said.

A representative for Bodum reached out to Cox Media Group National Content Desk by email with a statement which reads:

“As a family-owned business, Bodum takes particular pride in making household products – including coffee and tea makers – that are both high quality and affordable, and we have used that formula to benefit millions of families worldwide for the past 72 years. To maintain the trust and satisfaction of our customers, we pride ourselves in using high-quality materials and ensuring our products meet or exceed all relevant safety standards.

“Given the emphasis we put on product safety, we take any reports of injury extremely seriously. That is why we are announcing a voluntary recall of certain Bodum 8- and 12- Cup French Press Coffee Makers with replaceable glass carafes in cooperation with the CPSC. This recall is an opportunity to reinforce warnings against using a cracked or damaged carafe and in particular, against using metal spoons to stir coffee in the glass carafe, which can damage the glass and lead to breakage during use. While the rate of reported incidents involving carafe breakage during use is extremely low, especially considering that Bodum has sold millions of these products in the U.S. for decades, this recall will further encourage the safe use of our French Press Coffee Makers.”

If you have the recalled French Press, do not use metal spoons or utensils to stir the coffee in the glass carafe. Contact Bodum to get a plastic stirring spoon and label.

For more information, contact Bodum USA at 888-879-8213, by email or online.

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