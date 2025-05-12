Recall alert: 413K Volvo vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

Volvo has recalled more than 413,000 vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the camera may not display when the vehicle is in reverse.
Dealers will update the software for free.
The following vehicles are being recalled:
2021-2025
- XC40
2022
- V90
2022-2025
- S90
- V90CC
- C40
- XC60
2023-2025
- S60
- V60
- V60CC
- XC90
Owners of the affected vehicles will receive letters in the mail after June 24, NHTSA said.
For more information, contact Volvo at 800-458-1552. The company’s internal Safety Standard number is 111, “Rear Visibility.”
©2025 Cox Media Group