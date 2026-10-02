Recall alert: 37K squishy dumplings, other toys recalled

More than 37,000 squishy toys are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two recalls involving tens of thousands of squishy dumplings.

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ABC Trading

The first recall, the largest of the two, involves 37,000 Squishy Dumpling Toys and Crazy Squib Ball Toys, the CPSC said.

The agency said the toys violate the mandatory toy safety standard because the water beads inside expand beyond the permitted size and pose a deadly ingestion hazard.

The Squishy Dumpling toy, model 3655, comes in several colors in a tan plastic container that looks like a bamboo steamer.

The Crazy Squib Balls are model 3984 and also come in various colors.

They were sold at ABC Trading stores in Los Angeles and at other retailers nationwide from April 2026 to June 2026 for between 41 cents and $1.25.

If you have the recalled toys, you should write “RECALLED” in marker on the toys, throw them away, and take a photo of the disposed-of toy showing the word “RECALLED,” and send it to ABC Trading by email for a refund.

LLK Trading

Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling toys sold by LLK Trading are also being recalled for the same reason: the water beads can expand beyond the allowed size.

Only about 480 of these dumpling toys are being recalled, the CPSC said.

These dumplings were translucent red and also came in a tan container that looks like a bamboo steamer.

They were sold by Easy Wholesale in San Jose, California, in July 2026 for about $10.

If you have the recalled toys, you also need to write “RECALLED” on them with a permanent marker and on the container, throw them away, take a photo of the discarded toys, and then email the image to the company.

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