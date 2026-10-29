Recall alert: 31K sensory swings recalled, ceiling hook can separate from plate

Harkla recalled 31,075 sensory swings in the U.S. and Canada after reports that the ceiling hook can come off of its plate and allow someone to fall and become seriously injured.

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The recall affects the Harkla children’s sensory swings with blue fabric seats and a four-hole hook and ceiling mounting hardware. They have a drop length of 18 to 24 inches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Only swings with the four-hole hook are recalled. They have the following SKU numbers on the side of the product packaging: LS-COMP-1BLU or LS-COMP-1BLU-SW.

There have been 29 reports of the ceiling hooks separating, resulting in 14 injuries, including two concussions, a broken arm, and bruising.

The swings were sold by Sensory Tool House, Hammer & Jacks, Loaded Sensory and Renew, Amazon.com and Harkla.co from March 2020 to December 2025 for between $100 and $130.

If you have the sensory swing, do not use it and contact Harkla for a free repair kit.

You’ll have to go to the company’s website to register your swing, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Harkla at 844-442-7552, by email or online.

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