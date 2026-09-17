Recall alert: 276K Montessori toddler toys recalled over choking hazard

Esjay recalled hundreds of thousands of Montessori toddler toys over a potential choking hazard.

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The recall affected 276,000 Esjay Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys because the red knobs can come off, and a child could choke on them, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

The toys are made with blue felt and have carrying handles, elastic cords and button closures. They feature various cartoon dinosaurs and 26 small squares that correspond to letters of the alphabet.

The book has five pages total, with the second page having red knobs.

They were sold on Amazon from March 2023 to July 2026 for between $18 and $30.

If you have the recalled toy, remove it from children and contact Esjay for repair instructions.

You will be told to unzip the page with the red knobs and write “RECALLED” on both sides, then throw it away. You will need to take a photo of the disposed-of page and email it to Esjay to get a replacement.

For more information, contact Esjay at 888-206-9309, by email or online.

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