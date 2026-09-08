Recall alert: 239K Ram 1500 trucks recalled over camera issue

Chrysler has recalled more than 239,000 Ram 1500 trucks because of a rearview camera issue.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a radio software problem in some 2025 and 2026 Ram 1500s may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.
A dealer or an over-the-air update will update the radio software at no cost.
Owners will be alerted to the problem after Sept. 24, the NHTSA said.
For more information, contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 83D.
The Ram 150 vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website this week.
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