Recall alert: 21K wooden bead stacking toys recalled due to choking hazard

Parents, check your child’s toy bin, as more than 21,000 wooden bead stacking toys were recalled due to choking hazards.

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The recall affects TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toys because they violate the small parts ban: they are intended for children under three but contain beads that could pose a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

In all, 21,758 sets were recalled.

They are model TB-MZWJ and include 25 pink, blue, red, orange, purple, green, white, and yellow wooden beads, along with two sticks, string laces, pattern cards, and a stand.

They were sold on Amazon from July 2023 to December 2025 for about $10, according to the agency.

If you have them, do not allow children to play with them, and contact TooyBing for a replacement.

You’ll need to cut the laces and write “RECALLED” on the stand with a permanent marker, then email the company a photo of the damage.

The replacement toys will not be available until October, but consumers can register with the company to receive one once they are available, the CPSC said.

For more information, email TooyBing.

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