Recall alert: 211K children’s sleepwear recalled

Children's sleepwear
Recall alert Hundreds of thousands of children's sleepwear has been recalled. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Meijer recalled more than 211,000 pieces of children’s sleepwear for violating flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Meijer one-piece footed sleepwear came in 12-, 18- and 24-month sizes and were branded with either MCS or Lullaby Lane.

The following designs are part of the recall:

MCS

  • 7903815 – Heart
  • 7903816 – XOXO
  • 7903824 - Lucky Shamrock
  • 7903830 – Bunny

Lullaby Lane

  • 7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees
  • 7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries
  • 7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue
  • 7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween
  • 7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees
  • 7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees
  • 7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows
  • 7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks

The style number can be found on a sewn-in, side seam label, the CPSC said.

They were sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from December 2024 to October 2025 for between $5 and $12.

If you have the recalled sleepwear, you should return it to a Meijer store for a refund.

For more information, call the company at 800-927-8699 or visit the Meijer website.

