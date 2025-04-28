Recall alert: 152K Hondas recalled over light issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 152,000 Honda Acura MDX vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 152,000 Hondas have been recalled because the lights may not come on, decreasing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects some 2014 to 2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

Moisture can get into the tailgate lid light assembly and wiring harness, causing the interior and exterior lights to fail, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will inspect the wiring and install a fuse harness, replace the lid light and repair a seal if necessary. The work will be done for free.

Owners whose Acuras are part of the recall will get letters after May 27 alerting them to the issue.

Some vehicles that had already been repaired under a previous recall number - 19V-256 - will have to have the new repairs done as well, according to the NHTSA.

For more information, contact Honda at 800-382-2238. The company’s internal recall number is FLI.

©2025 Cox Media Group