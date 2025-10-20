Recall alert: 118K pounds chicken corn dogs recalled

hand holding megaphone or bullhorn against blackboard with text PRODUCT RECALL
Recall alert (CH. HORZ/Christian Horz - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More foods on a stick are being recalled because pieces of wood may be in the batter covering the product.

Read more trending news

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said that 118,098 pounds of Whole Grain Chicken Corn Dog Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Chicken Franks on a Stick Lower Fat have been recalled.

That is in addition to the more than 3.9 million pounds of corn dogs already recalled.

The latest recall has a use by date of 8/7/2026, the FSIS said.

Previous coverage: 3.8M pounds of corn dogs recalled for extraneous material

The corn dogs were sent to retail and institutional locations across the country. If you have any of the recalled items, you should not eat them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051 or by email.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!