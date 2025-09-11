Recall alert: 110K Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 110,000 mini fridges because they can short-circuit.

The CPSC said the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges were sold in a 4-liter model and came in several colors, including pink, hot pink, aqua and white, as well as a 10-liter model that came in pink and white.

The model and serial number can be found on a label on the back or bottom of the fridge, depending on the size of the appliance.

Only fridges made before August 2024 with the following serial number range are part of the recall:

10-liter

Pink, model number PH11887, serial number begins with 2024

White, model number PH11887-1, serial number begins with 2024

4-liter

Aqua, model number PZB02-E001, serial number begins with 202206-2024006

Hot pink, model number PH12540, serial number begins with 2024

Pink, model number PZP01-E001, serial number begins with 202206-20240704020

White, model number PZW01-E001, serial number begins with 202206-202406

If you have the recalled mini fridges, you should unplug it and register for the recall by clicking here.

You will have to fill out a form, submit three photographs: one with recall written on the door, a second showing the model and serial number, and a third showing the unplugged, cut cord.

There have been 27 reports of the fridge overheating and catching fire, but no injuries, the CPSC said.

The fridges were sold at Walmart, Ross, Walmart.com and Amazon, along with other e-commerce sites from November 2022 to July 2025.

The 4-liter one was about $30 and the 10-liter one was about $60.

©2025 Cox Media Group