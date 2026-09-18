Recall alert: 10K electric grills recalled for electric shock hazard

Grills
Recall alert More than 10,000 grills are being recalled (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 10,605 electric grills.

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The Charbroil Bistro Pro Electric Grill’s grounding wire for the heating element can become disconnected and pose a shock hazard, the agency said.

The following models are being recalled:

  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black — model number 25302145
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red — model number 25302146
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Blackout — model number 25302147
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Black — model number 25302148
  • Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill Black — model number 25302149
  • Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill Red — model number 25302150
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black with cover — model number 25302151
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red with cover — model number 25302159
  • Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Emerald with cover — model number 25302163

Only grills with date codes 2510 (Oct-2025), 2511 (Nov-2025) and 2512 (Dec-2025) were recalled.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, Walmart, Wayfair, QVC, Amazon and other online retailers and hardware stores from October 2025 to June 2026 for between $150 and $250.

If you have a recalled grill, stop using it and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. You’ll have to register the grill to get the kit. Once the repair is complete and a photo is submitted, grill owners will receive a $25 digital gift card.

For more information, contact Char-Broil by phone at 866-671-7988, by email or online.

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