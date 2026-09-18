Recall alert: 10K electric grills recalled for electric shock hazard

More than 10,000 grills are being recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 10,605 electric grills.

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The Charbroil Bistro Pro Electric Grill’s grounding wire for the heating element can become disconnected and pose a shock hazard, the agency said.

The following models are being recalled:

Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black — model number 25302145

Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red — model number 25302146

Bistro Pro Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Blackout — model number 25302147

Bistro Pro Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Black — model number 25302148

Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill Black — model number 25302149

Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill Red — model number 25302150

Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black with cover — model number 25302151

Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red with cover — model number 25302159

Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Emerald with cover — model number 25302163

Only grills with date codes 2510 (Oct-2025), 2511 (Nov-2025) and 2512 (Dec-2025) were recalled.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, Walmart, Wayfair, QVC, Amazon and other online retailers and hardware stores from October 2025 to June 2026 for between $150 and $250.

If you have a recalled grill, stop using it and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. You’ll have to register the grill to get the kit. Once the repair is complete and a photo is submitted, grill owners will receive a $25 digital gift card.

For more information, contact Char-Broil by phone at 866-671-7988, by email or online.

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