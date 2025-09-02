Recall alert: 105K Mustangs recalled over lighting issues

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for certain 2024-2025 Mustang vehicles due to exterior lighting failures that could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 105,441 Mustangs. Water may enter the body control module, leading to a loss of communication with the exterior lighting, including the license plate, side marker, and tail lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford will inspect and seal the body seams as necessary, and check the body control module for corrosion, replacing it if needed. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by Sept. 1, with a second letter sent once the remedy is available, anticipated in the first quarter of 2026, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information. Ford’s recall number for this issue is 25C43.

