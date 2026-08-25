Put me in, coach: Toddler runs onto soccer pitch

A child walks onto the field during an MLS match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United FC on August 22, 2026, at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A toddler got an up-close view of a major league soccer game when he ran right onto the pitch mid-game.

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Luckily, the game at PayPal Park was in a stoppage in time when the kid ran onto the field, the “Today” show reported.

“There’s a baby on the field,” Apple TV announcer Kyndra de St. Aubin said.

A staffer ran onto the field and scooped him up and carried him to a woman on the sidelines.

“How did they make it all the way out there?” de St. Aubin pondered.

The Athletic said the child had wandered from the sideline seats.

Minnesota coach Cameron Knowles took a lighthearted take to the incident, saying after the match, “You could hear the noise, and then you’re looking to see what it is. Oh, man, it’s a little bit too early to get a lifetime ban from a stadium,” The Athletic reported.

Minnesota United ended up beating the San Jose Earthquakes, with the victors having a bit of fun with not only their extra player but also the win, posting to X, “Like taking money from a baby.”

Like taking money from a baby pic.twitter.com/DYzj6Ip7xU — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 23, 2026

The Athletic said this is the third time a child has gotten onto the field of an MLS match. The first was in 2025 during a game between DC United and Chicago Fire. The first was in 2021 when a mom ran onto the field during a game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC.

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