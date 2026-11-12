‘Prince 3121: Las Vegas Live’ to hit theaters

Prince
Prince 3121 concert film FILE PHOTO: Prince performs at the unveiling of his 3121 live entertainment venue at the Rio Hotel & Casino on November 8, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A concert film from that time is being released in theaters a decade after the entertainer's death. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for 3121) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince fans will be able to relive his legacy as a concert film recorded 20 years ago is being shown on the big screen.

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The first trailer for “Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live” was released this week ahead of the concert film’s screening at more than 500 theaters nationwide next month.

Variety said the film, which runs about two and a half hours, will have hits, deep cuts, covers and extended songs. It will be projected in 4K and Dolby Atmos in theatres that have the technology.

“There’s something special about experiencing Prince on the big screen, surrounded by fans who share that same passion for his music,” President and Co-Founder of Iconic Events Releasing Steven Menkin said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “We’re excited to bring this never-before-seen concert film to theatres and give audiences the chance to feel the energy and magic of Prince’s legendary live performances.”

To go with the film, an expanded edition of “3121″ will be available Dec. 11 on digital, 3LP + Blu-ray and 2CD + Blu-ray sets.

A live album will also be released on a triple LP in crystal blue vinyl and 2CD in time for Record Store Day Black Friday, Nov. 27, Variety reported.

Prince died in 2016, The Associated Press reported.

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