Presley Gerber: Latest on his death, what is the Resolution Living Center?

FILE PHOTO: Presley Walker Gerber attends the World Premiere of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The investigation into the death of Presley Gerber continues as details about the facility that he had checked into come to light.

[ Read more trending news ]

Santa Monica Police said there were no signs of foul play and that his death is being investigated as a suspected overdose, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy, but the cause and manner of death were deferred pending toxicology results. The results could take weeks or months.

The deputy medical examiner told Fox News that the office is in “the early stages of investigating the death of 27-year-old model Presley Gerber and limited information is currently available.”

[ Previous: Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s son, dies at 27 ]

Gerber had been admitted to the Resolution Living Center, which calls itself a “Mental Health Recovery Residence” that uses partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment for mental health issues, including depression and addiction. It says it can also provide dual diagnosis treatment when there is more than one issue, the newspaper reported.

Fox News said the facility is a co-ed home which “provides the structure” for residents.

It is not known why Gerber entered the facility and for what treatment.

But he had spoken about his struggles with addiction, sharing months ago that he was going to undergo a psychedelic drug treatment called an “ibogaine flood dose” that is believed to help with addiction, People magazine reported.

Resolution Living Center has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to Fox News.

Police said they received a call for a cardiac arrest and a second call for an overdose at the facility on Sunday. Gerber had checked in on Saturday night, Fox News reported.

Gerber, the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was 27 years old, USA Today reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group