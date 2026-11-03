Powerball: Jackpot rises to $835 million, the promotion’s 10th largest

File photo. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to an estimated $835 million.

There were no grand prize winners in Monday’s Powerball drawing as the jackpot jumped to an estimated $835 million, solidifying its place as the 10th-largest prize in the promotion’s history.

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The numbers drawn on Monday were 7-23-29-64-66 and the red Powerball was 23. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has an estimated cash value of $357.9 million.

This latest grand prize is the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2026, lottery officials said. It has grown just two months after a player in Illinois won a $1.040 billion jackpot on Aug. 12.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

One ticket sold in Delaware matched five numbers on Monday for a $1 million prize.

If a player wins the grand prize on Wednesday, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years; or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are subject to applicable federal and state taxes.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 (One ticket from Arkansas).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas).

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.040 billion – Aug. 12, 2026 (One ticket from Illinois).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$835 million (estimated) -- Next drawing is Nov. 4.

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