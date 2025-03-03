Pope Francis health: Pontiff placed back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation

Pope Francis
Pope Francis FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis on September 27, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. The pope is still being treated at a hospital in Rome for a respiratory infection and pneumonia. (Photo by Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images) (Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The pope has once again been placed on noninvasive mechanical ventilation after he developed new breathing issues, the Vatican said on Monday.

The Vatican said Pope Francis inhaled “copious” amounts of mucus as he battles a respiratory infection and pneumonia, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said his recent breathing issues were caused by a “significant accumulation” of mucus in his lungs as well as bronchial spasms,” the AP reported.

CNN reported the Vatican saying he had “two episodes of acute respiratory failure.”

Doctors performed two bronchoscopies “with the need for aspiration of copious secretions.” Officials said the pope was alert, oriented and cooperated with the medical staff and that his prognosis remains guarded.

The pope has been in the hospital for more than two weeks for a lung infection. This is the longest he has been hospitalized since becoming pope 12 years ago.

