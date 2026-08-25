Police: Karen Solomon, sought in death of police officer husband, found dead in woods

Karen Solomon was charged in the death of her husband, whose body was found at the couple's residence last week. Police said Solomon's body was found Monday in the woods behind a rehab hospital.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts said they have found a body believed to be that of Karen Solomon, who had been charged in the death of her husband, a police officer, authorities said Monday.

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An arrest warrant had been issued for Solomon, who was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the body of Kurt Solomon was discovered on Aug. 18 at the couple’s residence in Worcester, WFXT reported.

Kurt Solomon, a former U.S. Army veteran, had been a member of the Worcester Police Department for 31 years, according to the television station.

During a news conference on Monday, Worcester police Chief Paul Saucier said that a woman’s body was found in the woods behind the Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital by two employees at about 12:49 p.m. ET on Monday.

“Upon further examination, we believe this person to be Karen Solomon,” Saucier told reporters.

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Saucier said a handgun was also found near the woman’s body, WFXT reported. It was not her husband’s service weapon, the police chief said.

Saucier told reporters that investigators believe the incident was a “tragic murder-suicide” case, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

BREAKING: Police believe that the body of Karen Solomon has been found, days after her police officer husband was found dead.



STORY: https://t.co/AeVYJ4ywbI pic.twitter.com/oAFR0cffEu — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 24, 2026

Karen Solomon was the founder and president of First H.E.L.P, a nonprofit that advocates for the mental health of police officers.

According to The New York Times, she also lobbied for the Public Safety Officer Support Act. The legislation, passed in 2022, expanded a federal benefits program to cover mental health injuries, disabilities from trauma and deaths by suicide for first responders.

Karen Solomon also authored two books: “Hearts Beneath the Badge” and “The Price They Pay.”

Saucier stressed there had been no evidence of domestic violence with the Solomon family.

“As far as for crimes at no time did the Solomon family have any history of domestic abuse,” he told reporters. “I want to make myself absolutely clear at this point that has nothing to do with this case. We believe this case is a tragic murder-suicide that occurred, and we still have plenty of work to do as far as wrapping up all the pieces to this.”

During the news conference, Saucier read a statement from the Solomon family, who thanked law enforcement officials for their work on resolving the case.

“The nightmare of the past week has left our family heartbroken and rudderless,” the statement said. “The compassion, dedication, empathy of all agencies involved have given us light in face of darkness. The selflessness of those who have helped us weather the storm cannot be expressed in simple words. However, we, the members of the Solomon family, will try.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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