Piers Morgan suffers broken hip after fall

The British talk show host said he broke his hip after falling at a London restaurant.

LONDON — British talk show host Piers Morgan said he is recovering after suffering a fall that resulted in a broken hip.

Morgan, 60, posted a selfie of himself lying in a hospital bed and wearing a medical gown, telling his followers Instagram and Twitter that he “tripped on a small step” at a London hotel restaurant. He added that he fractured his femur so badly that he needed a new hip.

“New Year off to a cracking start,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge joked, describing the incident as “breaking news.”

He added that he “fell like a sack of spuds” and would be forced to use crutches for the next six weeks.

USA Today, citing the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, reported that femoral shaft fractures usually require surgery. The newspaper added that patients need between three and six months to completely heal.

Morgan has hosted “Piers Morgan Uncensored” since 2022.

He previously hosted “Piers Morgan Live” on CNN and has worked at British tabloids, including News of the World and The Sun.

