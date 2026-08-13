Perez Hilton’s mother seeks temporary custody of his 3 children

Perez Hilton
Perez Hilton File photo. Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The mother of the gossip blogger is seeking temporary custody of his three children. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — The mother of gossip blogger Perez Hilton has filed for temporary custody of his three children after he appeared to self-harm during a livestream last week, according to court records.

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Teresita Lavandeira filed a petition in a Miami-Dade County family court on Aug. 7, three days after the 48-year-old’s livestream, WTVJ reported.

Her attorney, Natalie F. Guerra-Valdes, released a statement on Wednesday, according to the television station.

“My main concern and objective, as well as the family’s, is to protect the children and make sure they are safe,” the statement read. “We want them to have some sense of normalcy as they begin their journey of healing after the tragic events that occurred last week.”

Hilton has a 13-year-old son and two daughters, ages 11 and 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Page Six was first to report the court filing.

According to documents obtained by several media outlets, Hilton “voluntarily consented” to the request while he remained hospitalized.

“I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children and that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children,” read the documents signed by Hilton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I realize that the custody of my children by the petitioner is temporary and that I may, at any time, petition the court to return legal custody to me … I understand and acknowledge that I may have to comply with a reasonable transition plan prior to the court returning legal custody to me.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, livestreamed what appeared to be self-harm from his home in the Westchester neighborhood of Miami-Dade County on Aug. 4, WTVJ reported.

Perez Hilton hospitalized after apparent self-harm during livestream ]

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said that officers went to the scene after receiving several calls from viewers of the stream who saw it happen, People reported.

The sheriff’s office said Hilton was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows a person to be placed into custody involuntarily if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The video, which was streamed on TikTok before the platform pulled it, appeared to show Hilton covered in blood, with visible cuts and holding what appeared to be a knife, according to the magazine.

Perez Hilton’s family gives update on his condition ]

TikTok removed the video, but not before the disturbing images were shared. A spokesman for the social media platform told People the automated moderation system flagged the video after several minutes and routed it to a team for review, but there was a delay in removing it due to an error. TikTok also alerted law enforcement, the spokesperson said.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text CONNECT to 741741, the Crisis Text Line.

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