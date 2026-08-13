Perez Hilton’s mother seeks temporary custody of his 3 children

File photo. Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The mother of the gossip blogger is seeking temporary custody of his three children.

MIAMI — The mother of gossip blogger Perez Hilton has filed for temporary custody of his three children after he appeared to self-harm during a livestream last week, according to court records.

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Teresita Lavandeira filed a petition in a Miami-Dade County family court on Aug. 7, three days after the 48-year-old’s livestream, WTVJ reported.

Her attorney, Natalie F. Guerra-Valdes, released a statement on Wednesday, according to the television station.

“My main concern and objective, as well as the family’s, is to protect the children and make sure they are safe,” the statement read. “We want them to have some sense of normalcy as they begin their journey of healing after the tragic events that occurred last week.”

Perez Hilton’s Mom Filed for Custody of His Kids After Live Stream to ‘Protect’ the Children, Says Her Lawyer (Exclusive) https://t.co/Ewa5oTASlP — People (@people) August 12, 2026

Hilton has a 13-year-old son and two daughters, ages 11 and 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Page Six was first to report the court filing.

According to documents obtained by several media outlets, Hilton “voluntarily consented” to the request while he remained hospitalized.

“I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children and that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children,” read the documents signed by Hilton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I realize that the custody of my children by the petitioner is temporary and that I may, at any time, petition the court to return legal custody to me … I understand and acknowledge that I may have to comply with a reasonable transition plan prior to the court returning legal custody to me.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, livestreamed what appeared to be self-harm from his home in the Westchester neighborhood of Miami-Dade County on Aug. 4, WTVJ reported.

[ Perez Hilton hospitalized after apparent self-harm during livestream ]

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said that officers went to the scene after receiving several calls from viewers of the stream who saw it happen, People reported.

The sheriff’s office said Hilton was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows a person to be placed into custody involuntarily if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The video, which was streamed on TikTok before the platform pulled it, appeared to show Hilton covered in blood, with visible cuts and holding what appeared to be a knife, according to the magazine.

[ Perez Hilton’s family gives update on his condition ]

TikTok removed the video, but not before the disturbing images were shared. A spokesman for the social media platform told People the automated moderation system flagged the video after several minutes and routed it to a team for review, but there was a delay in removing it due to an error. TikTok also alerted law enforcement, the spokesperson said.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text CONNECT to 741741, the Crisis Text Line.

0 of 43 Through the years 2009: Perez Hilton arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: (L-R) Blogger Perez Hilton and designer Marc Jacobs attend Lady Gaga and the launch of V61 hosted by V Magazine, Marc Jacobs and Belvedere Vodka on September 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: Perez Hilton performs during the Perez Hilton Presents tour at The Fillmore New York at Irving Plaza on September 16, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Cory Schwartz/Getty Images) (Cory Schwartz/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: Perez Hilton arrives at the Heidi Klum's 10th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images) (Valerie Macon/Getty Images) Through the years 2010: Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton and Musician Sir Elton John attend the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party at Pacific Design Center on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Through the years 2010: Perez Hilton arrives at Logo's 3rd annual "NewNowNext Awards" held at The Edison on June 8, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years 2010: Songwriter Emilio Estefan attend bolgger Perez Hilton attend the celebrity author series "Friends and Authors" book signing at Foxwoods Resort Casino on April 24, 2010 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images for Foxwoods) (Joe Kohen) Through the years 2010: Perez Hilton attends Motorola at Perez Hilton's "One Night in Los Angeles" at the Wiltern Theatre on September 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Motorola) (Christopher Polk) Through the years 2010: Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton unveils Lady Gaga's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on December 9, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Through the years 2011: Blogger Perez Hilton (L) and executive producer/musician Elton John pose at the after party for the premiere of Touchstone Pictures' "Gnomeo and Juliet" at Hollywood and Highland on January 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years 2011: Blogger Perez Hilton attends a signing for his new book "The Boy With Pink Hair" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on September 1, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years 2012: Blogger Perez Hilton and his mom attend the Los Angeles premiere of Michael Jackson 'THE IMMORTAL' World Tour at Staples Center on January 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Mark Davis/Getty Images) Through the years 2012: Perez Hilton hosts the NYX Cosmetics FACE Awards at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NYX Cosmetics) (Jesse Grant) Through the years 2013: Blogger Perez Hilton attends The Art of Elysium's 6th Annual HEAVEN Gala presented by Audi at 2nd Street Tunnel on January 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium) Through the years 2013: Perez Hilton attends the Jeremy Scott fall 2013 fashion show during MADE fashion week at Milk Studios on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Through the years 2013: Perez Hilton arrives at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD) Through the years 2013: Singer Natasha Bedingfield (L) and blogger Perez Hilton arrive at An Evening With Women benefiting The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 18, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years 2013: Blogger Perez Hilton poses for a photo as Janelle Monae and Target celebrate the release of Monae's album "The Electric Lady" at Pier 84 on September 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Target) (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Target) Through the years 2014: Perez Hilton attends Time Warner Cable Studios and Revolt Bring the Music Revolution event on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Time Warner Cable) (Brad Barket) Through the years 2014: Blogger Perez Hilton attends Logo TV's "Trailblazers" at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Logo TV) (Bryan Bedder) Through the years 2014: Perez Hilton and Cyndi Lauper speak onstage during the 4th Annual "Home For The Holidays" Benefit Concert at Beacon Theatre on December 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Noam Galai/Getty Images) Through the years 2015: In this photo provided by Channel 5, Celebrity Big Brother 2015 housemate Perez Hilton poses for a photo ahead of the launch of the Channel 5 reality television show Celebrity Big Brother tonight in London, England. (Photo by Channel 5 via Getty Images) (Handout) Through the years 2015: Perez Hilton and Kelly Osbourne attend 4th Annual Solstice Presented By amfAR's generationCURE at Hudson Hotel on June 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Through the years 2015: Perez Hilton hosts Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row at Macy's State Street on September 24, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's) Through the years 2015: Blogger and pageant judge Perez Hilton attends the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 20, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years 2017: Internet personality Mario Lavandeira at The Human Rights Campaign 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years 2017: Perez Hilton attends Breaking The Silence Awards on September 24, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for I Love Me Foundation) (Earl Gibson III) Through the years 2018: Perez Hilton arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Paddington 2" at Regency Village Theatre on January 6, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Through the years 2018: Perez Hilton attends Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" special screening at Sony Pictures Studios on October 7, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Through the years 2018: Perez Hilton attends the BeatBASH concert and carnival at Hollywood Palladium on October 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) Through the years 2018: Perez Hilton arrives at the "Come From Away" Opening Night Performance at Ahmanson Theatre on November 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) Through the years 2019: Perez Hilton arrives at Hollywood Unlocked Social Impact Brunch Powered By PrettyLittleThing.com at The Sunset Room on June 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) Through the years 2023: Perez Hilton attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Through the years 2023: Perez Hilton hosts the the 'One Night For One Drop' charity event on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for One Night for One Drop) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for One Night for O) Through the years 2025: Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on January 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years 2025: Perez Hilton attends the inaugural Not Alone Awards at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

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