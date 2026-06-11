Pentagon locked down for potential hazmat issue

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 29: The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, is locked down due to a potential hazmat issue.

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Arlington Fire & EMS posted to X.com that the fire department teams, including a Hazardous Materials Team, are on site and are working in support of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s Hazmat Team.

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

CNN reported that several floors and corridors were locked down while others were being evacuated.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told CNN that systems within the building “have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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