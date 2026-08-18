Peacock hikes monthly, annual subscription rates for all of its plans

Peacock notified its customers that the streaming service would be raising its monthly and annual subscription rates beginning on Aug. 18, 2026.

Peacock announced that it was raising prices for all of its customers, with rate hikes beginning today.

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It marks the fourth price increase in four years for the streaming service, Variety reported.

According to the Peacock website, the company will increase its prices beginning Aug. 18 for new and returning customers, and on or after Sept. 17 for current customers -- depending on their next billing date.

Peacock Premium, which includes advertising, will jump to $12.99 per month, an increase of $2. The subscription for Peacock Premium Plus jumps up to $19.99 monthly, a $3 hike; Peacock Select will increase $1 to $8.99 per month.

For annual subscriptions, Peacock Premium will cost $129.99, a $20 increase. Peacock Premium Plus can be had for an annual cost of $199.99, which reflects a $30 increase. Peacock Select will be $89.99, a $10 price hike.

Peacock last raised its prices in July 2025.

[ Peacock announces monthly, annual subscription rate hikes ]

“These price changes allow Peacock to continue to create the best experience for its viewers, remain competitive in the marketplace, and deliver unique content across all genres,” the company wrote on its website. “Current annual subscribers, or any users on active promotional offers, will continue at their current prices until those plans or offers expire. Subscriptions will then renew at the new price.”

Peacock, which was launched in July 2020, turned its first-ever quarterly profit during the second quarter of 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paid subscribers to the streaming service totaled 48 million as the second quarter ended in June, Variety reported. That represented a net increase of 2 million subscribers, according to the entertainment news outlet.

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