Peacock announces monthly, annual subscription rate hikes

Peacock notified its customers that the streaming service would be raising its monthly and annual subscription rates.

It is now costing customers a little bit more to stream Peacock.

The Comcast-owned streaming service raised its monthly subscription rates by $3, the company announced on its website. It also hiked its rate for annual fees.

Prices went into effect on July 23. Customers were notified by email.

A Peacock Premium monthly subscription is now $10.99 per month, while a Peacock Premium Plus monthly subscription jumped to $16.99 per month.

Consumers who opt for an annual subscription will see the price rise from $79.99 to $109.99, while Peacock Premium yearly rates were hiked from $139.99 to $169.99 per year.

Peacock Premium is the platform’s ad-supported subscription option. Premium Plus is ad-free and comes with access to live programming from NBC channels. Premium Plus subscribers also have the option to download selected content to view offline.

The new rates will be applied on or after Aug. 22, Peacock’s website stated, based on the customers’ current plan.

