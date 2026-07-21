Pan Am Clipper Endeavor found; plane missing for 74 years

ASHF President Russ Matthews, ASHF Director Idee Matthews-Montijo, Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates, DSV President of Operations Craig Wallace inside the AUV hangar with the Explorers Club flag.

Close-up view of Clipper Endeavor nose section with visible company logo and aircraft name.

The wreckage of the PanAm Clipper Endeavor has been found after more than 70 years.

A mystery surrounding a missing airplane has finally been solved.

After 74 years, we finally know what happened to Pan Am’s Clipper Endeavor.

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The plane, a Douglas DC-4, disappeared about 10 minutes after it took off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, the “Today” show and The New York Times reported.

The plane was about

There were 69 passengers and crew on board Pan Am Flight 526A en route to what is now known as John F. Kennedy International Airport on Good Friday.

The plane lost both of its right-side engines just after takeoff, and it crashed shortly after.

Seventeen survived while the remaining 52 people were killed, the “Today” show reported.

Josh Gates with Discovery’s “Expedition Unknown” said that pre-flight safety briefings were not standard, leading to chaos once the plane hit the water. That changed in response to the plane’s crash.

“There was no demonstration of where the exits were, where the flotation devices are. And so in all of that chaos and all that panic, 52 people drowned in and around this plane,” Gates explained to the “Today” show.

The plane was finally found, about 2,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation has been trying to locate the Clipper Endeavor since 2019.

“It was really out of reach in 1952, and it really took until now for the technology to catch up, to be able to reach down,” the foundation’s president, Russ Matthews, said.

Using autonomous underwater drones last month, they found the plane, but the team had a tight deadline of only two days.

Luckily, on the first try, they found the wreckage about five miles from shore. The white letters of PAA and the winged globe logo of Pan American World Airways could be seen, as could the letters “VOR” from “Endeavor,” the Times reported.

Pan Am Clipper Endeavor A close-up view of the PAA company logo. (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision /Warner Bros. Discovery)

“When those first photos came in, it was a shock,” Gates said. “It took my breath away because it was really beyond what I imagined we might see. You know, the aircraft is so intact, and to see that aluminum, which doesn’t corrode, you know, gleaming up at us from the bottom was just staggering.”

More than 350,000 photos were taken of the wreckage, which was not disturbed. There are also no plans to recover the remains of those killed in the crash.

“That is the only grave marker they are likely to ever have,” Matthews said, according to the Times.

0 of 10 Pan Am Clipper Endeavor The wreckage of the PanAm Clipper Endeavor has been found after more than 70 years. (Pan Am Historical Foundation/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Clipper Endeavor nose section with visible PAA company logo, aircraft name, cabin windows (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor A close-up view of the PAA company logo. (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision /Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Close-up view of Clipper Endeavor nose section with visible company logo and aircraft name. (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Mosaic image of the Clipper Endeavor wreck (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Pan Am Clipper Endeavor (Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Rare color photo of Clipper Endeavor circa late 1940s. (Clint Fewell, Courtesy of czimages.com/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Sonar image of the Clipper Endeavor wreck site (AirSea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision/Warner Bros. Discovery) Pan Am Clipper Endeavor ASHF President Russ Matthews, ASHF Director Idee Matthews-Montijo, Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates, DSV President of Operations Craig Wallace inside the AUV hangar with the Explorers Club flag. (Warner Bros. Discovery)

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