USPS Operation Santa is accepting letters for the 2026 holiday season

FILE PHOTO: The USPS has once again launched Operation Santa.

Christmas may be months away, but the USPS is ready to help Santa grant the wishes of children all over the country.

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The agency’s Operation Santa has opened for 2026 and is now accepting letters from children and families in the continental U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Thousands of letters to Santa are sent to the “North Pole,” allowing everyday people to adopt a letter and respond, sending holiday cheer to those who need it most.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate the joy of the season. But for some, the simple act of exchanging even small gifts is out of reach,” Sheila Holman, USPS vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “For more than 100 years, USPS Operation Santa has given kindhearted people the opportunity to make dreams come true for thousands of children and their families through simple acts of kindness.”

The letters, which must be postmarked by Dec. 5 to be considered, must meet several guidelines:

Include your first and last name

Include your full return address

Share your holiday wishes, in order of preference, and be specific.

Write legibly

The USPS has several templates and the instructions on the Operation Santa website.

Once you have everything ready, send it to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888, and be sure to use a First-Class stamp.

Keep in mind that not all letters submitted are guaranteed to be adopted.

The adoption registration window opens on Nov. 2, and people can register as individuals or groups to grant holiday wishes. Letters can be chosen starting Nov. 16.

For more information, click here. To read letters, click here.

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