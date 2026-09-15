Nick Reiner: District Attorney will not pursue death penalty

FILE PHOTO: Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. (Photo by Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles District Attorney said he will not pursue the death penalty against the son of Rob and Michele Reiner.

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Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He could have faced either the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

The younger Reiner, who has been transparent about his mental health and drug struggles, was accused of stabbing his parents to death in their home in December 2025. Nick Reiner’s sister, Romy, found their parents’ bodies. He was arrested about 12 hours later.

A grand jury last month indicted Nick Reiner, saying that he “lay in wait” to ambush them. The motive for their deaths has not been released. Nick Reiner has said he is innocent.

The term lying in wait means a person waited or hid from the victims, and it is used in court to show premeditation, The Associated Press reported last month.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he came to the decision after a “rigorous review,” including speaking with the Reiner family about how they would like the case to end, the Times reported.

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