New Year’s Day 2026: Which restaurants are open?

Most major chain restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, although hours may vary. Here is a list of national restaurants that say they will be open on Monday.
But to be safe, check in case a local outlet goes against their chain’s national norm. Some chains also might be open but have reduced operating hours.
- Applebee’s
- Bob Evans
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carl’s Jr.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chili’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Fogo De Chão
- Golden Corral
- Hardee’s
- IHOP
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- McDonald’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Noodles & Company
- Olive Garden
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Popeye’s
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Waffle House
- Wahlburgers
- Wendy’s
- Wild Wings
© 2025 Cox Media Group