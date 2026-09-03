New ‘Harry Potter’ TV series trailer focuses on sorting ceremony, Quidditch

From left, Arabella Staunton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star in the television adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

HBO released a new trailer for its television series “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” and it will feature the sorting ceremony at Hogwarts, Quidditch and more emphasis on Dumbledore and Snape.

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“Before the start-of-term banquet first years will partake in the sorting ceremony,” Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer) is heard in a voiceover, according to Deadline.

Dominic McLaughlin appears as Harry Potter in the clip, with Alastair Stout in the role of Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, People reported.

The three young wizards appear in the new teaser, which also gives fans a look at John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape.

The clip also shows Potter trying to navigate the perils of Quidditch as Snape looks on in disdain.

“Let’s hope you show some talent on the Quidditch pitch, Potter,” Snape says in the trailer. “You’ve certainly not exhibited any in here.”

According to the official Season 1 logline, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter -- or so his Aunt Petunia tells him.”

“But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets,” the logline continues. “Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The series, based on the 1997 novel by J.K. Rowling, will premiere on Dec. 25, 2026, on HBO and will stream on HBO Max, Deadline reported.

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