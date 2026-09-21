New Found Glory guitarist, Chad Gilbert, dead at 45

FILE PHOTO: New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert performs during the Pop Punk's Not Dead tour at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip in support of the band's new album, "Radiosurgery" on November 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gilbert died on Sept. 20 at the age of 45. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The lead guitarist for the band New Found Glory has died.

Chad Gilbert was 45 years old.

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Gilbert was a founding member of the Florida pop-punk band.

His wife, Lisa Cimorelli, announced his death on Sunday, six months after he shared that he was battling brain cancer, Rolling Stone reported.

He had been undergoing treatment for a rare adrenal cancer since 2021 and had returned to the stage about three months ago after having emergency brain cancer surgery, People magazine reported.

In February, he had undergone surgery after falling at home, and doctors said his cancer diagnosis changed and that he had adrenocortical carcinoma.

During the June 8 concert in his hometown of Nashville, Gilbert played “Hit or Miss” and “My Friends Over You” while sitting in a motorized scooter.

The post shared by Cimorelli and the band read, “On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep. He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished.”

A cause of death was not shared, Variety reported.

The post said that he left behind his wife, daughter, mother and brother.

Gilbert, who was raised in Coral Springs, Florida, founded the band along with Jordan Pundik, Ian Grushka and Stephen Klein in 1997 when Gilbert was 17 years old.

“We sat at a lunch table with eight people,” Gilbert told New Noise earlier this year. “We were all the weirdos with dyed hair, and we didn’t care who you were or what you looked like—you just belonged. Some of us went to different high schools in the same city, but we experienced the same things. We started this band because we wanted to keep feeling like we belonged.”

He wrote several of the group’s songs, including “My Friends Over You” and “Head on Collision,” according to Rolling Stone.

Gilbert also lent his vocals on a Fall Out Boy song on their album “From Under the Cork Tree” and played guitar on “The Take Over, The Breaks Over.”

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