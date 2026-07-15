Nearly 7,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in 34 states confirmed or suspected: CDC

FILE PHOTO: The CDC is still investigating a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking about 7,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in nearly three dozen states.

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The agency said that the cases are either confirmed or suspected and that the illness has been found in 34 states since May 1, CNN reported.

Keep in mind, however, that it is not known whether all of the cases are connected to the large outbreak centered on Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, according to CNN.

The CDC said there were 1,645 lab-confirmed cases with 141 hospitalizations and no deaths. There are also more than 5,100 cases that “require further analysis to confirm the illness as domestically acquired cyclosporiasis.“

The agency said that state cases typically include both confirmed and suspected cases, while the CDS’s official count is confirmed cases, attributing to the variations in the data reported.

“The true number of sick people in this multistate outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in a news release this week.

Officials said that many people recover without treatment.

The CDC also added that no specific food has been determined as a source.

“Cyclospora is a very interesting organism. It’s a parasite, so it’s historically been linked to outbreaks in the past, usually foodborne outbreaks,” Dr. Nuwan Gunawardhana told CNN.

“It’s not really considered contagious from person to person,” he explained. “When we’re talking about foodborne outbreaks with cyclospora, it’s a very hardy organism, and so it has the ability to adhere to the surfaces very, very well with our fresh produce and fruit.”

What should you avoid?

The Associated Press reported that Michigan officials are zeroing in on lettuce or salad greens as the cause of the outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration’s acting deputy director for food, Don Prater, said that the agency is aware of Michigan officials’ determination, The Washington Post reported.

But he did not confirm that it was the cause of the outbreak

“What I can say at this point is that we’re continuing our traceback investigation on multiple produce items, including the lettuce,” he told The Washington Post.

CNN reported that you should avoid pre-cut or packaged lettuce and other greens, opting instead for whole, uncut produce.

Taco Bell said it will remove some ingredients at some locations, releasing a statement which read, “voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities,” the AP reported.

Raspberries, basil, vegetible trays, coleslaw, cilantro, berry and fruit mixes, lettuce and snap peas have all been linked to past outbreaks, CNN reported.

You should also avoid fruits and vegetables that are bruised, damaged, or moldy, CNN reported.

Still, experts said that all fruits and vegetables should not be avoided completely because they are part of a healthy diet.

“My personal risk threshold allows me to continue eating what I normally eat, with a little more caution about preparation, because I know that — whatever the source of the pathogen is — the vast majority of fresh fruits and vegetables on the market are safe to consume,” environmental microbiologist Don Stoeckel said in an email to CNN.

You should wash fruits and vegetables, but don’t use soap, bleach, or other household cleaners.

“Be aware that chemically disinfecting or sanitizing produce might not fully eliminate Cyclospora. It is important to thoroughly wash produce even if it is labeled as pre-washed," the CDC said.

The correct way of washing produce, according to Gunawardhana, is:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Place produce under clean running water

Rub or scrub firm produce with your hands or a brush

“This won’t 100% prevent it, but it might help,” Gunawardhana told CNN.

You should also cook food if you can to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit to kill cyclospora, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

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