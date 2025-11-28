National Guard shooting: Charges upgraded against alleged gunman

The man accused of opening fire on two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. will now face murder in the first degree.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told Fox & Friends on Friday morning that the alleged gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, will now face murder in the first degree.

He had been charged with assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence before the death of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, The Associated Press reported.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition.

