NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip stepping away due to health concerns

The family of the 79-year-old former driver and broadcaster said that Waltrip has been diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration complicated by possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brought on by injuries during his racing career, USA Today reported.
“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms,” Waltrip’s family said in its statement. “As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy -- spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!
“Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!”
Waltrip won three Cup championships, and his 84 wins on NASCAR’s main circuit put him in a fourth-place tie with Bobby Allison.
Darrell Waltrip's family has announced he has had a recent diagnosis of cognitive disease, which is causing some minor symptoms and will keep him away from the limelight. "Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy." ... Full statement: pic.twitter.com/HIptQustpE
Waltrip was Fox Sports’ first hire when the network launched its NASCAR coverage in 2001, The Associated Press reported. His enthusiasm and signature “Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Let’s go racing, boys” call endeared him to NASCAR audiences.
Waltrip’s major wins include the 1989 Daytona 500 and the 1992 Southern 500. He was also a five-time winner at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte -- the winningest driver at the longest crown jewel race, USA Today reported.
Waltrip was twice voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, winning the honor in 1989 and 1990, according to the newspaper.
Waltrip developed several intense rivalries with drivers through the years, including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Cale Yarborough, Rusty Wallace and Allison. Yarborough dubbed him “Jaws” because of his trash talking, USA Today reported.
From 2001 to 2019, Waltrip was the lead analyst for NASCAR races on Fox, earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2007, according to the newspaper.
He also appeared in racing films such as “Talladega Nights,” “Logan Lucky,” and the “Cars” franchise.