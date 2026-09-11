Mike McFarland, ‘One Piece’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’ voice actor dies at 56

The voice actor known as the English-dubbed voices of Master Roshi and Najirobe in "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" and Buggy the Clown in "One Piece," died from a brain tumor on Sept. 9. He was 56.

Mike McFarland, who voiced the character of Buggy the Clown in “One Piece” and the English voices of Master Roshi and Najirobe in “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z,” died on Wednesday of brain cancer. He was 56.

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McFarland died at a care facility in Dallas, surrounded by family and friends, his friend and fellow voice actor Brina Palencia said, according to TMZ, which was the first outlet to report his death.

According to IMDb.com, McFarland was born on July 14, 1970, in Texas City, Texas. He began his career during the 1990s by voicing several characters in “Dragon Ball Z,” most notably Master Roshi, KTLA reported.

Mike McFarland, my dear friend and mentor of over twenty years, is gone. A rarer, more beautiful soul this world will never know.



Rest in peace, Salt. The love you created endures, but damned if I know how we’ll get on without you around to share it back with. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aUr99fsqjX — J Michael Tatum (@JMichaelTatum) September 10, 2026

He would also voice Jean Havoc in “Fullmetal Alchemist” before becoming the voice of Buggy the Clown in the English-dubbed version of “One Piece,” according to the television station.

McFarland would also expand his reach to roles in video games, contributing his voice to “World of Warcraft,” Fire Emblem Heroes,“ along with the ”Borderlands” and “Street Fighter” franchises, according to People.

There are so many things I want to say, but I feel like all the words are out of reach. Mike was a great guy, funny, immensely talented. He always tried to improve himself both as an artist and a person. He challenged me greatly as a new actor. I'm so glad we took this picture. pic.twitter.com/3ko9Rb2sif — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) September 10, 2026

McFarland was also a script writer, director and producer, Deadline reported. He was considered one of the original and most influential figures in Texas-based anime production, according to the entertainment news website.

He worked with Funimation and then the anime streaming service Crunchyroll after their merger, Deadline reported.

“Mike brought so much to all of us who knew him, and to all of the anime fans that knew his work,” Crunchyroll said in a statement. “He was an incredible talent, a good friend to so many of us, and will be sorely, sorely missed.”

Tiffany Vollmer, who voiced Bulma in the Dragon Ball franchise, recalled McFarland in a Facebook post. “I am beyond crushed,” she wrote. “Love you Mikie. I am feeling all the feels right now so a more enlightened post honoring my friend will come soon. For now RIP to the great Mike McFarland.”

McFarland’s health issues became public after he withdrew from the Central Florida Comic Con in January 2025, KTLA reported.

Colleen Clinkenbeard, a fellow voice actor, then revealed that McFarland had a brain tumor, and he underwent surgery several days later, according to the television station.

Fellow voice actors J. Michael Tatum and Brandon McInnis created a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help McFarland afford a live-in medical assistant, Variety reported. He underwent multiple surgeries, but the tumor turned out to be a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to the entertainment news website.

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