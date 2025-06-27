Microsoft axes Windows ‘blue screen of death’

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft is doing away with the Windows "blue screen of death."

Microsoft has retired one of the most terrifying warnings you could get mid-project.

Known as the “blue screen of death,” the error message would appear when Windows had to unexpectedly restart, CNBC reported.

But the tech giant announced this week that it is “streamlining the unexpected restart experience.”

The change comes as part of Microsoft’s Windows Resiliency Initiative or WRI.

As the name suggests, the initiative was "designed to make all digital environments touched by Microsoft products more secure and resilient."

Its main goal is "preventing, managing and recovering from security and reliability incidents, mitigating issues swiftly and providing seamless recovery across the Windows platform."

It came in part after last year’s CrowdStrike incident that brought millions of Windows servers down globally, The Associated Press reported.

Instead of the “blue screen of death,” a computer will show a simple black screen that reads “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart,” with a status percentage. And you won’t have to stare at the screen for long. As part of the Windows 11 24H2 release, the downtime of an unexpected restart will be about two seconds for most users, Microsoft promised.

The new error screen will be available for the latest version users later this summer. Additional updates will be available later this year, the AP reported.

The “blue screen of death” was first seen in the early 1990s, Microsoft developer Raymond Chen said, according to CNBC.

In addition to the new error message, the company is also rolling out a “quick machine recovery” system that will allow Microsoft to “broadly deploy targeted remediations” and allow for automation to fix issues instead of a “complex manual intervention from IT,” CBC reported.

