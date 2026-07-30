Megan Moroney cancels concert after 3 songs

FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage for the Capital One JamFest during the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She recently canceled a concert after three songs, citing illness. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports)

Country singer Megan Moroney cut her show in Denver short, later telling fans, “That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

[ Read more trending news ]

She had performed three songs before she left the stage: “Stupid,” “Medicine” and “Bless Your Heart,” Billboard and Setlist.fm reported.

Before she left the stage, she told concertgoers that she was sorry and would make it up to them, according to KCNC. Fans left the arena around 9 p.m.

Ball Arena said in a statement on social media, “Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time.”

Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time.



Please allow event staff to direct you to the nearest exit, and we will follow up with more information as soon as we’re able.



We will provide further updates as soon… — Ball Arena (@ballarenadenver) July 29, 2026

She also posted to social media, writing, “Denver. That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make & I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight.” Moroney went on to write, “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you guys tonight.”

“I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all,” she continued.

She’ll return to Denver on Aug. 27 and the tickets from this week’s show will be valid for the new date, Billboard reported. Refunds will also be granted for those who cannot make it, according to KDVR.

Moroney’s Cloud 9 tour has about two dozen more shows in the U.S. and across Europe.

©2026 Cox Media Group