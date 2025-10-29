Mega Millions jackpot increases to $754M

The jackpot rose to $754 million after no one matched all of the numbers on Tuesday night.

Halloween could provide a sweet treat for Mega Millions players, as the jackpot rose to $754 million when no one matched the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing.

The estimated $754 million annuity has a cash value of $352.8 million. The next drawing is Oct. 31 at 11 p.m. ET.

The numbers chosen on Oct. 28 were 2-19-33-53-61 plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

According to the Mega Millions website, Friday will be the seventh time a drawing has taken place on Halloween. There has yet to be a big winner on that ghoulish day.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were 502,089 winning tickets. Eight tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the promotion’s third-tier prize.

Three of those tickets had a 2X multiplier and were worth $20,000 each; the tickets were from Illinois, South Carolina and Texas). Three other tickets had a 3X multiplier and were worth $30,000 apiece; they were drawn in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Two lucky ticket holders had a 4X multiplier, making their take $40,000; those were sold in Massachusetts and New York.

The largest jackpot in Mega Ball history was $1.602 billion, which was on Aug. 8, 2023, when a ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all of the numbers.

If someone wins the jackpot on Friday, it would be the ninth-largest in the promotion’s history.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion –Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $810 million –Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas

9. $754 million (estimated) -- drawing on Oct. 31, 2025.

10. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

