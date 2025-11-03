Mega Millions jackpot grows to $800M

A new month and the jackpot has continued to grow and is inching closer to a billion dollars.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday, Oct. 31 were: 2=-24-52-66-68 with the Mega Ball 9.

No one matched all of the numbers, including the Mega Ball and no one matched the five main numbers either.

Six people matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, taking home either $20,000 or $30,000, depending on what Multiplier they had.

Tuesday’s jackpot will be an estimated $800 million annuity or $371.7 million cash option.

The last jackpot was won in Virginia on June 27, according to game officials.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in November was in 2016 and only 16 jackpots have been won in the 11th month since the game’s inception in 2002.

