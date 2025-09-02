McDonald’s reintroduces Extra Value Meals, cutting some combo meal prices

Woman with McDonald's Big Mac at table in cafe, closeup
Value meals FILE PHOTO: McDonald's has announced the return of the Extra Value Meal. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

McDonald’s is trying to bring customers back to the Golden Arches and has promised to cut prices on some of the menu items to do so.

Read more trending news

The fast food chain announced Extra Value Meals that combine some entrees with fries and a drink that will cost 15% less than ordering them separately, The Associated Press reported.

The promotion starts on Sept. 8 and will have an $8 Big Mac meal (including medium fries and and soft drink) or a $5 Sausage McMuffin meal (including a hashbrown and small coffee) in most of the country, USA Today reported. The price will be $1 higher in Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.

Other items can be used as part of the Extra Value Meal at the 15% savings when compared to ordering separately, according to USA Today.

The company also said that it is keeping the Snack Wrap on the menu through the end of the year at the $2.99 price.

CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors last month, “Today, too often, if you’re that consumer, you’re driving up to the restaurant and you’re seeing combo meals priced over $10. That absolutely is shaping value perceptions in a negative way. So we’ve got to get that fixed.”

Recently, a Big Mac meal went viral for costing $18 in Connecticut, which the company said was an exception, adding that franchisees set the prices at their locations.

McDonald’s admits that its menu has gone up about 40% from 2019 to 2024, blaming the 40% increase in production costs.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has offered Extra Value Meals. They were available around 1991 but last offered in 2019, USA Today reported.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!