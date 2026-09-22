Matthew Kimbrel, ex-Braves minor leaguer, brother of MLB pitcher, dies in motorcycle wreck

The former Braves minor leaguer died after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The younger brother of Kansas City Royals pitcher Craig Kimbrel was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in northern Alabama, authorities said.

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According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., Matthew Kimbrel, 36, a former player in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a dump truck on U.S. 431, WHNT reported.

Kimbrel’s identity was confirmed by the Madison County coroner, according to the television station.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed Kimbrel died from his injuries at an area hospital, WAFF reported.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Kimbrel’s motorcycle was moving fast in a northbound lane of U.S. 431 at about 8 a.m. CT as the dump truck turned onto Cove Commons Drive, WHNT reported.

Police said Kimbrel was unable to stop his motorcycle and slide into the truck, according to the television station.

No criminal charges are expected.

Matthew Kimbrel was drafted by the Braves in 2012 and played in the team’s minor league system from 2012 to 2014, WSB-TV reported.

According to his obituary, Kimbrel was born March 19, 1990, in Huntsville and graduated from Buckhorn High School in 2008. He will be buried on Thursday at Huntsville Memorial Gardens.

Craig Kimbrel also played for the Braves organization, as he was taken in the third round of the 2008 MLB amateur draft.

The elder Kimbrel is currently in his 17th major league season. He has played six season for the Braves and has seen action with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. He reached the World Series in 2018 with the Red Sox.

Craig Kimbrel currently has a 1-3 record with a 3.65 ERA as a reliever in his first season with the Royals. He has an career record of 5-753 with a 2.69 ERA and 441 saves.

The Royals placed Craig Kimbrel on the bereavement list.

The Kimbrel family grew up in the Huntsville area.

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